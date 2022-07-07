STV Group (LON:STVG) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $320.62

STV Group plc (LON:STVG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 320.62 ($3.88) and traded as low as GBX 291.81 ($3.53). STV Group shares last traded at GBX 294.50 ($3.57), with a volume of 413 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £133.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 707.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 300.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 320.40.

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

