Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Acquires 919 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DG. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.33.

In other news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,538.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,602 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $253.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.01. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.56%.

About Dollar General (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.