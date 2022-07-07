Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,274,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,403,343,000 after acquiring an additional 173,677 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in ASML by 8,388.6% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 149,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,943,000 after purchasing an additional 147,640 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in ASML by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 267,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,113,000 after purchasing an additional 146,912 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ASML by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,888,000 after purchasing an additional 107,744 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ASML. Argus began coverage on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale dropped their price target on ASML from €800.00 ($833.33) to €710.00 ($739.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ASML from €767.00 ($798.96) to €630.00 ($656.25) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $788.67.

Shares of ASML opened at $439.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $179.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $527.22 and a 200 day moving average of $621.95. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $412.67 and a 52-week high of $895.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. ASML’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a $4.1903 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. This represents a yield of 0.01468%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.80%.

ASML Profile (Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.