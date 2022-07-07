Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Has $82,000 Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 597.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $1,576,425,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,271,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718,415 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,811,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,510 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,801,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,808.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,197,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,234 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer raised Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.69.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $76.24 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.23 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.47.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

