Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,782 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,701 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $385.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $180.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $338.00 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $395.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $450.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.