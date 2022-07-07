Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAR. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at $176,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 72,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC grew its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 279,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 14,135 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $313,000.

Get Graniteshares Gold Trust alerts:

Graniteshares Gold Trust stock opened at $17.25 on Thursday. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $20.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.53.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.