Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 11.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 151,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,161,000 after purchasing an additional 15,702 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 243.4% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after buying an additional 12,484 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 51,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,625,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $226.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.52 and a 200-day moving average of $281.41. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.37 and a 52 week high of $460.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $913.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.64 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stephens set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.00.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total value of $41,110.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,199.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

