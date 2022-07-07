Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Purchases 264 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 10,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at $5,222,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its stake in Aflac by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 27,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its stake in Aflac by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 6,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

In other Aflac news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac stock opened at $55.94 on Thursday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $51.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.49. The firm has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

AFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.64.

Aflac Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.