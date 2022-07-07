Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 121.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,413,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,051 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,676,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,755,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,396 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,781,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,891 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,630.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 1,086,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,262 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $45.43 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.48. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.78 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

