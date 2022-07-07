Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Sells 395 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,849 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Intel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.42.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $37.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $35.54 and a 1 year high of $57.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.46. The stock has a market cap of $153.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.67.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

