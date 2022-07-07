Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Mondelez International by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 1,151.4% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.55.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $62.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 47.14%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

