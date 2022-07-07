Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Sells 577 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 0.7% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $31.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.52 and a 200-day moving average of $40.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $30.45 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $255.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

