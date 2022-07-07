Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Sells 960 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Carrier Global stock opened at $36.18 on Thursday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.66. The stock has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.35.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

