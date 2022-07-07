SuperFarm (SUPER) Trading Up 12.5% This Week

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. SuperFarm has a market cap of $53.83 million and $31.47 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperFarm coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000616 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SuperFarm alerts:

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001887 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded 49.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000212 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000497 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SuperFarm Profile

SuperFarm is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 403,829,654 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperFarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SuperFarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperFarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.