Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of SDPI stock opened at $0.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $24.39 million, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.10. Superior Drilling Products has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.04.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 3.32%.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

