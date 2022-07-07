Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.67 and last traded at $36.67. 979 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 34,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.60.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRDX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Surmodics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Surmodics alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.67. The company has a market cap of $512.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Surmodics ( NASDAQ:SRDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. Surmodics had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $26.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Surmodics, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRDX. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Surmodics by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Surmodics by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Surmodics by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Surmodics during the 4th quarter valued at $881,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Surmodics during the 4th quarter valued at $601,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surmodics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.