Sydbank A/S (OTCMKTS:SYANY) Trading Down 3.8%

Sydbank A/S (OTCMKTS:SYANY – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.86 and last traded at $5.86. Approximately 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.09.

Get Sydbank A/S alerts:

Sydbank A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SYANY)

Sydbank A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to corporate and retail customers in Denmark and internationally. The company operates in Banking, Asset Management, Sydbank Markets, Treasury, and Other segments. It offers various deposits, and loans and advances; and corporate banking services, including financing solutions and advisory services; and international commercial banking services, such as payment and cash management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sydbank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sydbank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.