Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $27.26

Shares of Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.26 and traded as high as $27.78. Symrise shares last traded at $27.77, with a volume of 158,932 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYIEY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Symrise from €106.00 ($110.42) to €107.00 ($111.46) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Symrise from €135.00 ($140.63) to €130.00 ($135.42) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.61.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.1785 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

