SYNC Network Price Up 14.2% Over Last Week (SYNC)

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. During the last week, SYNC Network has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. One SYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SYNC Network has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $3,087.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00216298 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004803 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000114 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001103 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008609 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004885 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.24 or 0.00411587 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC Network is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 154,152,271 coins and its circulating supply is 117,713,531 coins. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

