T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 97.0% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 42,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 23.3% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 89,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 180.0% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TROW traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.26. 11,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,732,228. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.72 and a twelve month high of $224.55. The company has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.83.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

TROW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.60.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

