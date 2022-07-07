Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Acquires 1,866 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the quarter. IAC/InterActiveCorp makes up approximately 1.4% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 411.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,223. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $72.29 and a 52-week high of $158.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 532.17 and a beta of 1.32.

IAC/InterActiveCorp ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wedbush decreased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $149.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.40.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

