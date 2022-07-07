Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV decreased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RTX. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.32. 30,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,258,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.71. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

