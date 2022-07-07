Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Ventas comprises approximately 1.9% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Ventas by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI set a $59.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.21.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $981,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 767,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,335,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VTR traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $51.02. 11,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,614. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 130.90, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 461.55%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

