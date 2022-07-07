Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Invests $371,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,205 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 13,515 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at $52,437,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.04.

Shares of AMD traded up $3.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,038,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,385,912. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $71.60 and a one year high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.37.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.