Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Purchases New Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,024,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 239.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.02, for a total transaction of $4,751,708.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,046 shares in the company, valued at $43,562,308.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,518 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,456 in the last ninety days. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $5.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $190.96. The stock had a trading volume of 35,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,560,390. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.34 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.52. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.38.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

