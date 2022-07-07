Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Buys 1,762 Shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned 2.76% of Airgain worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AIRG. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Airgain by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airgain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $917,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Airgain by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Airgain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Airgain by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 633,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after acquiring an additional 108,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Airgain alerts:

Shares of AIRG stock opened at $8.18 on Thursday. Airgain, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.79 and a 12-month high of $19.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average of $9.16.

Airgain ( NASDAQ:AIRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Airgain had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $17.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AIRG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Airgain from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

In other Airgain news, Director James K. Sims acquired 4,000 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $31,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 319,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,691.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur M. Toscanini sold 6,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $67,815.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airgain Profile (Get Rating)

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.