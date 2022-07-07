Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,749 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Watsco by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its holdings in Watsco by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $246.97 on Thursday. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $220.68 and a one year high of $318.98. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.47.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $1.08. Watsco had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.84%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $228.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.17.

In related news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total value of $1,014,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

About Watsco (Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.