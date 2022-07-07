Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Has $3.86 Million Stock Position in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,085,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407,633 shares during the period. Nano Dimension accounts for 1.4% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nano Dimension were worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 13,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the 4th quarter valued at $534,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 10,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period. 33.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NNDM opened at $3.27 on Thursday. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $7.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.33.

Nano Dimension ( NASDAQ:NNDM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 15.86% and a negative net margin of 1,116.53%. The company had revenue of $10.43 million during the quarter.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company's flagship product is DragonFly IV system that serves cross-industry High-Performance-Electronic-Devices' fabrication needs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components.

