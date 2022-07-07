Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Has $4.18 Million Stock Holdings in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,113 shares during the quarter. Fiverr International comprises about 1.6% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Fiverr International worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FVRR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Fiverr International by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Fiverr International by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Fiverr International by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Fiverr International by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fiverr International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Shares of Fiverr International stock opened at $36.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.14 and its 200 day moving average is $66.22. Fiverr International Ltd. has a 1 year low of $29.04 and a 1 year high of $262.90.

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.78. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 20.30% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FVRR. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $120.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $80.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $100.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $68.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

About Fiverr International (Get Rating)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.