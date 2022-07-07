Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Has $5.71 Million Holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,574 shares during the period. Silvergate Capital makes up about 2.1% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Silvergate Capital worth $5,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SI. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,470,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 129.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 128.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 392,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,369,000 after buying an additional 220,749 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 4.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Silvergate Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.83.

NYSE:SI opened at $60.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.23. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $50.65 and a 52-week high of $239.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.19 and its 200 day moving average is $109.88.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 45.57%. The company had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total value of $97,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Profile (Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.