Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Invests $3.28 Million in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 59,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,284,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Dutch Bros as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BROS. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

In other news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.57, for a total transaction of $630,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,267,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,638,783.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Gillett purchased 4,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,220.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,220.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,125 shares of company stock worth $5,206,839.

BROS opened at $34.96 on Thursday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.02 and a 200-day moving average of $46.03.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $152.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.15 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BROS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Dutch Bros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.70.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

