Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Sells 2,326 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

NYSE:EPAM opened at $311.94 on Thursday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.59 and a 1 year high of $725.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $312.58 and a 200-day moving average of $370.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.76.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.82. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,604.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $493,710 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised EPAM Systems to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wedbush lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.38.

EPAM Systems Profile (Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.