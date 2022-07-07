Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Sells 56 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2,250.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on JKHY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.11.

Shares of JKHY opened at $186.25 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.50 and a 1 year high of $205.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.16 and a 200-day moving average of $180.13.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $478.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

