Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) vs. Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Critical Review

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) and Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Taysha Gene Therapies and Gamida Cell’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taysha Gene Therapies N/A N/A -$174.52 million ($5.07) -0.75 Gamida Cell N/A N/A -$89.79 million ($1.43) -1.27

Gamida Cell is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taysha Gene Therapies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.1% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of Gamida Cell shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.4% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Gamida Cell shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Taysha Gene Therapies and Gamida Cell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taysha Gene Therapies N/A -162.88% -89.29% Gamida Cell N/A -205.58% -58.85%

Risk & Volatility

Taysha Gene Therapies has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gamida Cell has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Taysha Gene Therapies and Gamida Cell, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taysha Gene Therapies 0 0 11 0 3.00 Gamida Cell 0 0 6 0 3.00

Taysha Gene Therapies presently has a consensus target price of $29.55, suggesting a potential upside of 673.44%. Gamida Cell has a consensus target price of $13.83, suggesting a potential upside of 660.07%. Given Taysha Gene Therapies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Taysha Gene Therapies is more favorable than Gamida Cell.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc., a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a strategic partnership with The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center to develop and commercialize transformative gene therapy treatments. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Gamida Cell Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia. It is also developing GDA-201, a natural killer cell-based cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/II studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. In addition, the company is developing NK cell pipeline comprising GDA-301, GDA-401, GDA-501, and GDA-601 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

