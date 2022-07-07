TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 105,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in TC Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 177,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in TC Energy by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Insight Folios Inc acquired a new position in TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,707,000. 70.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. CIBC raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $50.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $44.77 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.62.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.46%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

