TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.15-$11.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.49. The company issued revenue guidance of -. TD SYNNEX also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.50-$2.90 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNX. Raymond James boosted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded TD SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered TD SYNNEX from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $141.57.

SNX stock opened at $90.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.19. TD SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $88.61 and a 52 week high of $130.93.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.07. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 160.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

In other news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total transaction of $1,054,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,578,443.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hau L. Lee sold 1,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total value of $117,073.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,690.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,312 shares of company stock valued at $3,100,072. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 7.2% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 91.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,247,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX during the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

