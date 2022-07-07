Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Upgraded to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Techtronic Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS TTNDY opened at $56.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.94. Techtronic Industries has a 1-year low of $50.33 and a 1-year high of $113.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.6175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 1.79%.

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products worldwide. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories for consumer, trade, professional, and industrial users under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

