Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Shares Gap Up to $27.52

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.52, but opened at $28.76. Teck Resources shares last traded at $29.20, with a volume of 149,083 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on TECK. B. Riley boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$49.53 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.10.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.63%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $2,414,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Robotti Robert purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,882,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,506,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 378.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 51,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 40,534 shares in the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.