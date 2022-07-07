Tecsys (TSE:TCS) PT Lowered to C$47.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TCS. Cormark lowered their price objective on Tecsys from C$50.00 to C$47.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Tecsys from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Tecsys from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Tecsys currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$53.07.

Shares of TCS opened at C$33.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$482.76 million and a PE ratio of 122.78. Tecsys has a 12 month low of C$24.92 and a 12 month high of C$61.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.15%.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Miller purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$32.48 per share, with a total value of C$48,715.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$81,192.80.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

