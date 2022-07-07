Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Shares Gap Up to $17.16

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.16, but opened at $18.01. Tenneco shares last traded at $19.13, with a volume of 170,421 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Tenneco in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenneco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day moving average is $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.94.

Tenneco ( NYSE:TEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 20.83% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Tenneco during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Tenneco by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tenneco by 363.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Tenneco during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tenneco during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

