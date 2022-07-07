TerraUSD Tops One Day Trading Volume of $129.58 Million (UST)

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. During the last week, TerraUSD has traded down 26.9% against the dollar. One TerraUSD coin can now be bought for about $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC on exchanges. TerraUSD has a market cap of $723.03 million and approximately $129.58 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004765 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007206 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000842 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000051 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000063 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000428 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000226 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TerraUSD Profile

TerraUSD (UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 11,278,951,456 coins. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

TerraUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

