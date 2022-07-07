Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,285 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 24.4% during the first quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 913 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Tesla by 11.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 249,799 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $269,183,000 after buying an additional 26,574 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.2% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 133.3% during the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 1,099 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded up $29.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $724.58. 654,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,859,814. The company’s fifty day moving average is $734.78 and its 200-day moving average is $882.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $750.95 billion, a PE ratio of 94.33, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $620.46 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. Tesla’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $883.65.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,090,394.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,998,581.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,112,519.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

