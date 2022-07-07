Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by WP Advisors LLC

WP Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 812 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 18.2% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 999 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,596,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,959 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla stock opened at $695.20 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $620.46 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $734.78 and a 200-day moving average of $882.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.33, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut their price target on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush cut their price target on Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $883.65.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $18,112,519.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at $151,037,539,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

