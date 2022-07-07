Tetragon Financial Group (LON:TFG) Trading Down 0.5%

Tetragon Financial Group Limited (LON:TFG – Get Rating) shares fell 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.14 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 10.25 ($0.12). 529,728 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,901% from the average session volume of 26,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.30 ($0.12).

The stock has a market cap of £10.36 million and a PE ratio of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 10.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Get Tetragon Financial Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. Tetragon Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

Tetragon Financial Group Limited is a close ended feeder fund launched and managed by Tetragon Financial Management LP. The fund invests its entire corpus in Tetragon Financial Group Master Fund Limited. It was formerly known as Tetragon Credit Income Fund Limited. Tetragon Financial Group Limited was formed on June 23, 2005 and is domiciled in the Guernsey, Channel Islands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tetragon Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetragon Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.