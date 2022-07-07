Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT) Shares Down 0.1%

Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.07 and last traded at $8.25. Approximately 2,282,431 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 3,958,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.26.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.52.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Teucrium Wheat Fund during the 1st quarter worth $384,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $783,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund by 751.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Valiant Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $12,562,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,939 shares during the last quarter.

Teucrium Wheat Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to wheat without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for wheat (Wheat Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), which includes the second-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%; the third-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

