Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

TXN traded up $3.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $153.91. 69,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,658,310. The stock has a market cap of $141.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.87 and a 200 day moving average of $172.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. DZ Bank lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.50.

Texas Instruments Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.