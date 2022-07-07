TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Up 8.8%

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) shot up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.98 and last traded at $4.97. 82,438 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,598,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.
TGTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of TG Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $68.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating)
– Get Rating
) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.04. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,126.45% and a negative return on equity of 118.49%. The business had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TG Therapeutics
TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.
