The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $722.22

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 722.22 ($8.75) and traded as low as GBX 700 ($8.48). The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust shares last traded at GBX 702 ($8.50), with a volume of 182,404 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £682.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 721.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 806.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

In other The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust news, insider Simon Davis acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 726 ($8.79) per share, with a total value of £5,808 ($7,033.18).

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

