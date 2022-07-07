The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) Reaches Market Cap of $1.08 Million

The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 7th. During the last seven days, The Crypto Prophecies has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. The Crypto Prophecies has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $564,355.00 worth of The Crypto Prophecies was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Crypto Prophecies coin can now be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 83.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.74 or 0.01288504 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00136770 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00016724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00034234 BTC.

The Crypto Prophecies Profile

The Crypto Prophecies’ total supply is 240,723,066 coins and its circulating supply is 107,042,256 coins. The Crypto Prophecies’ official Twitter account is @crypto_prophets

The Crypto Prophecies Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Crypto Prophecies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Crypto Prophecies should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Crypto Prophecies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

