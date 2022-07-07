The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 1,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $1,732,581.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,130,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,989,710.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock valued at $28,952,332. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

GS traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $295.15. 36,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,547,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $305.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.91. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $278.15 and a 1-year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $18.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

GS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group to $430.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.43.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

